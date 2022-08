Team “We Run 4 Fun”, of Pella, topped overall team competition in a 1:02:51 time as the 2022 16th Annual Twin Lakes Triathlon and 9th Annual Duathlon took place Saturday.

The competition drew athletes from Iowa and Wisconsin as well as Colorado with an age spread from 16 all the way up to 68, representing nearly 40 Iowa communities as well as out-of-state visitors.

With the men’s triathlon overall first place, Tyson Wieland, of Des Moines, finished in 54:30:33 while Gowrie’s Chad Hicks took duathlon overall in 1:17:44.



