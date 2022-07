South Central Calhoun hopes were dashed at the quarter-final level as Pocahontas Area bested the Titans to end the season.

With high hopes, the Titans hit the road Wednesday for Class 2A action after a win over Manson-Northwest Webster 9-7 had helped to keep Titan hopes alive.

Unfortunately, six unanswered runs right away in the first inning proved a tough barrier for South Central Calhoun to overcome.