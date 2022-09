South Central Calhoun is off to a stellar start for the season after delivering a pounding to the visiting East Sac County.

For the Raiders, just getting on the scoreboard proved to be a challenge with Friday’s contest.

The Titans took a commanding lead right away, outscoring the Raiders 14-0 in both quarters of the first half to put the game at 28-0.

South Central Calhoun would add seven more in the third quarter before heading into the final quarter with the Raiders at last seeing seven points while the Titans put up another 13, leaving the final score at 48-7.