Bryan Case will be back to coach the Titans as South Central Calhoun hopes to improve on an impressive record from last year as the team looks to aim for a repeat title.

For 2021, the Titans went 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the district.

Returning letter winners include Waylen Gemberling, Dominik Kistler, Bryan Steig, Connor Scharn, Chance Roeder, Justin Hanks, Jordan Moreno, Hunter Winker, Riley Timmerman, Gavin Batta, Zach Trott, Brock Nattress, Naylan Gulbranson, Joshua Billmeier, Bryce Bergquist, Kaden Dorman and Cole Higgins.