With just a few weeks left to go, Sweet Corn Dave is a go again this year with final details being worked out.

The Calhoun County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve use of the courthouse lawn in Rockwell City for the event from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.

A new event is set for this year’s main event with Ventriloquist Marc Rubben. He will perform Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

A change this year involved Cuisine in the Corn which will be Dueling Pianos in the Park Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.

From 6 to 10 p.m. will be “Live on the Square” with “The Expressions.”