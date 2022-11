The South Central Calhoun Education Association, in partnership with the Lake City Alumni Association, gave away over 300 hundred books to children at the Trunk or Treat in Lake City. The SCCEA received a $500 Community Outreach grant from the Iowa State Education Association with the intent on providing books to children to promote literacy.

