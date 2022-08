During a swing of northern Iowa, Auditor of State Rob Sand stopped by Rockwell City for a townhall event.

“The Auditor’s Office is the taxpayers’ watchdog - we work against partisanship to protect your tax dollars from misuse by any party,” said Sand. “To do that, you need someone here who is willing to call out powerful politicians and insiders. I’ve done that to both parties in this job and when I was Iowa’s top public corruption prosecutor.”

The auditor touted a bipartisan approach.



