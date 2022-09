A Rockwell City business is coming closer to seeing its rebuilding efforts come to fruition after a devastating fire.

Sparky’s One Stop caught fire last November with the building a total loss in the blaze.

Making use of a temporary building, the business reopened in the spring, six months after the fire.

The landmark business is now in the process of seeking to rebuild at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 20.

Along with the rebuilding process, new improvements are underway.

The project is tentatively being eyed for completion coming up.