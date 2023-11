Mike Schleisman won the Lake City mayoral race while Jessica Daniel and Lee Vogt grabbed two open At-Large Council seats.

Donny Hobbs earned the Lohrville Mayor’s desk while dale Everhart and Logan Mogler both took At-Large Council seats with a third open seat remaining to see as 43 write-ins were reported and Jay Cunningham won an At-Large vacancy.

Jeff Ellerbrock appears to have the job of Lytton mayor while Paul Toms, Jeff Townsend, Larry Coon, Nicole Meyer and Faith Worley all saw wins for At-Large Council.