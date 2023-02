South Central Calhoun has won the Northwest Regional Academic Decathlon Competition for the 24th consecutive year competing against the team from Algona at the Iowa Lakes Community College campus in Algona Jan. 26-27. The Titans had eight returning members to their 12 person team competing in this year’s theme of “The American Revolution and the New Nation.”

