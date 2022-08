A final meeting of the school board ahead of the new year saw district approval of several new hires along with good news on enrollment.

Staff were to report Thursday for an in-service as the new school year was set to begin Tuesday.

Elementary Principal Nicole McChesney had some positive news during the Aug. 15 meeting with the minimum of new students to the district of 22 while Middle School Prinicpal Marc DeMoss reported 24 as the minimum number of students new to the district for the new year.