A shortage of teachers at present both statewide and nationwide is looking to get worse before it gets better.

Nationwide, the United States is looking at a shortfall of 300,000 educators over the kindergarten to Grade 12 range, according to Sam Miller, chief administrator at Cedar Falls-based Central Rivers Area Education Agency.

Iowa is no exception.

Members of the Rockwell City Rotary got an inside view of the issue from South Central Calhoun staff who are taking the matter fully by the horns.