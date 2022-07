With eyes on Sweet Corn Daze, guests for the day will include a Rockwell City High School graduate who brought the community national attention.

Mary Susan Powers took the top prize in competition as a teenager.

“I was crowned Miss Iowa National Teenager in 1972,” said Powers, now a resident of Canon City, Colorado.

Then a teen, Powers took a shot at the crown.

“I was first pageant queen for that particular pageant,” said Powers.

Jim’s SuperValue, of Rockwell City, sponsored her in the contest.