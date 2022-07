While the main route will pass around Calhoun County, spectators won’t have to go far to check out the fun as RAGBRAI XLIX gets underway.

The wait is over as riders will head out Sunday for this year’s RAGBRAI.

Starting out in Sergeant Bluff, the first day will overnight in Ida Grove for this year’s iteration.

Set for July 24-30, the ride runs 462 miles and will see 12,945 feet of climb.