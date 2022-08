The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the City of Lake City tried to avoid a courtroom trial and wanted to work with a state office to come to a solution.

Troy and Denice Whipkey are awaiting a response from the city after successfully winning their case in court over zoning requirements not being followed.

Judgment was granted to the couple in late July with the plaintiffs waiting to see how the city responds.

Before going to court, though, the plaintiffs tried to obtain relief from the Office of Ombudsman for Iowa.



