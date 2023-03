“And Then There Was One — A Spoof.” This spoof of the famous stage mystery by Michael Druce is all comedy, filled with hilarious sight gags and dialogue. Ten people are brought together by mysterious invitation to the Reef Mansion on a tiny, isolated island. Not one of them knows the host, who is nowhere to be found. Still, he has left an ominous recording that bodes evil for the guests. Like the chocolate bunnies that inexplicably disappear from the mantel one by one, the guests begin to die one by one

