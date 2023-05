Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH) commemorated the completion of the Macke Rehabilitation Center located at 1301 W Main Street in Lake City recently. This facility is a generous gift from Gus and Nancy Macke, long-time Lake City residents. Members of the community, Graham construction crew, and SMCH rehab services joined the Mackes as they toured the facility for the first time.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today