Rising gas prices have prompted one area community to increase reimbursement for city employees.

During its regular July meeting, Lohrville City Council voted to respond to increasing pain at the pump by going with the IRS-approved increase in mileage reimbursement.

The IRS has boosted the rate to 62.5 cents per mile.

While Lohrville had been at 58.5 cents, council voted to go ahead with the higher rate as gas prices have risen dramatically.

Council also turned its attention to the fate of some properties.