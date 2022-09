A review by the DNR has found no significant impact for Lake City’s proposed wastewater project, clearing a significant hurdle to make the idea a reality.

Lake City is currently seeking State Revolving Fund loan assistance for the project to serve the city’s population of just over 1,700.

When complete, the project will replace the existing three-cell lagoon system that was built back in 1983.

The project includes upgrading the main lift station, demolition of two wells and installation of a two-cell aerated lagoon system for continuous discharge with a SAGR system.