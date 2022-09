The City of Lake City has won $37,500 in grant funding for a new police vehicle as well as additional equipment.

Grant awards were announced recently by the United States Department of Agriculture.

“This Rural Development investment will be used to help the city of Lake City purchase a law enforcement vehicle and related equipment,” said Cecilia Lynch, a public affairs specialist with USDA.

Lake City’s share was $12,500 for a total cost of $50,000.