After a few days to rest up with the holiday, South Central Calhoun girls had their dance card full with action on the road and then hosting tournament action to cap off the week.

Action began with a road trip over to Alta-Aurelia where the Lady Titans won 3-0 over the Lady Warriors.

Alta-Aurelia put up a fight as SCC squeaked out a 25-23 win in the first match before going 25-15 and then 26-24 to earn the victory.

That moved SCC to 12-6 historically since 2011.

Then Saturday brought the Lady Titans to action with the Master Blaster Tournament.