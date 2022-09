South Central Calhoun volleyball traveled to Panorama for triangular action with the Lady Titans taking out the host but getting stopped short by Greene County.

Against Panorama, South Central Calhoun went 2-0 with wins 25-10 and 25-3, easily overcoming the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Titans have an unbroken win record since 2010 against Panorama, which fell to 2-2 for this season with the loss as South Central Calhoun earned its ninth straight win over Panorama since 2010.

While Panorama proved an easy foe, Greene County gave the Lady Titans more trouble.