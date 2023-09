Judisch ran a 19:39.04 as Alta-Aurelia’s Nora Peterson had 19:11.29 for first place.

South Central Calhoun’s Cholie Judisch earned runner up at the MVAOCOU Cross Country Meet Thursday to lead Titan runners.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today