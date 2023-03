Results were mixed as a Calhoun County man accused of murder has had a judge rule against his efforts to throw out evidence on grounds including allegedly not having his Miranda rights read to him and not being able to contact someone, but on the grounds of statements made in custody during his first few hours, a judge has ruled in the defendant’s favor.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today