A Pomeroy man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother has been denied a new trial.

Michael Hinners, 67, had until Aug. 4 to file a motion for a new trial after an extension was granted.

Hinners’ motion was filed after the deadline, entered into the court record Aug. 7.

The prosecution registered its disapproval.

“The State of Iowa denies each and every ground that the Defendant has pled in his motions,” said County Attorney Tina Meth Farrington.