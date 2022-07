Record-setting inflation is being felt all over, including by those most in need.

Among the places seeing an impact is the Lake City Food Pantry.

Located at 200 N. Woodlawn Ave. in Lake City, the pantry serves clients two days per week.

According to published reports, inflation hit 9.1 percent in the latest month for which figures are available.

That is taking an ever-greater bite out of residents pockets, pushing some first-time visitors to the pantry.

That has pantry officials warning of a dire need.