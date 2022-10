Tristan Blair topped Titan runners as South Central Calhoun competed Thursday at the IKM-Manning Invitational, landing fifth placed as a team.

Blair took 18th in 19:19.55.

Isaac Blankman had 29th in 20:19.66 while Joe Thielen had 31st in 20:33.96. Eli Wheelock had 36th in 21:11.45.