South Central Calhoun girls fell 5-10 to GTRA in a clash of the Titans.

SCC emerged up 2-0 after the first inning and led 2-1 into the top of the third inning with the teams emerging from the inning at 5-4 in favor of SCC before three unanswered runs for GTRA in each of the fifth and sixth innings proved too much for SCC.