Twin Lakes State Park hosted a large crowd gathered for the annual Calhoun County Republican Party Picnic.

Caleb Hedeen, Calhoun County Republican Committee president, was the Master of Ceremony as he introduced Steve Schleffler, National Committeeman of the Republican Party of Iowa. Schleffler, a board member of the Iowa Christian Alliance and the president of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, apologized for being a few minutes late because his GPS took him to a corn field.