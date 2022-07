The site of the old Rockwell City Pizza Ranch is being looked at to be the location of a new church.

Demolition of the Rockwell City Pizza Ranch has seen the former business at 102 Warner Street taken down after the property was sold to ALIVE Community Church.

The Wesleyan congregation has big plans to transform the property.

“So, we currently meet at the middle school as a church,” said the Rev. Lance Kotrch.

The congregation purchased the property in January.