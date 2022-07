A Pomeroy man who allegedly shot and killed his brother after arguing about fixing a car is set to have his day in the court.

Action behind the scenes in the murder trial of Michael Kenneth Hinners, 66, has lawyers on both sides involved in the process of discovery as Hinners’ attorney works to prepare for Hinners’ trial.

A series of motions have been filed in the case all dealing with discovery as Hinners’ legal counsel has also successfully secured a private investigator to gather evidence.

Hinners’ jury trial is currently set to begin Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.