Lake City City Council members got an earful recently from property owners on just when the city will be taking action on enforcing zoning ordinances against individuals including Mayor Tyler Holm.

A court case that began last year seeking to have the city’s zoning rules enforced has resulted in a court finding that the City of Lake City did not follow its own rules.

At issue was property in the 1300 block of Main Extension Road being used for both a floral shop and for a commercial landscaping business.