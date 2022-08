A ballot issue this fall will give Calhoun County voters a chance to decide the fate of a proposed hotel/motel tax.

Value at seven percent, the tax would impact rural areas of Calhoun County with rental of apartments or simply rooms used for sleeping in a hotel or motel setting, rooming houses, mobile home rentals, et al.

An Air BnB would be one example, though not the only one, subject to the issue.

Following approval by the Calhoun County Board of Supervisors, the issue is set to go on the Nov. 8 General Election Ballot.