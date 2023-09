Calhoun County echoed the state trend in the latest figure released by Iowa Workforce Development.

The Hawkeye State rose from 2.7 to 2.9 percent.

Calhoun County grew by .2 percent from three percent to 3.2 percent.

Regionally, Pocahontas led with 2.5 percent, followed by Carroll and Greene at 2.6 percent, Sac at 2.7 percent,

Buena Vista at three percent and Webster at 3.3 percent.

Marshall County led the state with 5.4 percent while Ida, Lyon and Sioux counties stood at 2.2 percent for the best