A Pomeroy man is looking at jail time after being arrested on a slew of charges including felony charges of possessing a firearm as a felon and child endangerment with a specification of bodily injury.

Kyle Ray Long, 46, was arrested July 14 at 5:46 p.m. and charged with two felony counts with possession of a firearm as a felon and child endangerment, both Class “D” felonies.

He was also charged with an aggravated misdemeanor for harassment as well as additional misdemeanors for domestic abuse assault, drug paraphernalia possession and controlled substance possession.