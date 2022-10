Lake City’s City Administrator

Eric Wood has entered a plea of not

guilty and will go to trial Nov. 29.

Wood’s trial will start at 9 a.m.

with a pretrial hearing set for Nov.

14 at 9 a.m.

He faces charges of felonious

misconduct in office, a Class “D”

felony; obstructing prosecution

or defense, an aggravated misde-

meanor; two counts of perjury, a

Class “D” felony, and two counts

of suborning perjury, a Class “D”