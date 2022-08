With over $1 billion in federal road dollars in the offing, the Calhoun County Board of Supervisors is moving to secure a local share.

Nick Buse, Calhoun/Sac County Engineer, briefed supervisors recently on Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) funding.

To participate, counties must have an action plan.

The Iowa County Engineers Association is seeking to move ahead with this fund and work will all of Iowa’s 99 counties, Buse said.