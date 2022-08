With the kickoff of the Iowa State Fair, one area woman is getting set to do her part.

The Iowa State Fair will begin Thursday officially, but for an Auburn woman, the excitement was set to begin Monday.

Amberly Van Hulzen, a veterinary medicine student at Iowa State University, will be lending a skilled hand behind the scenes.

Animals are a key part of the Iowa State Fair, and helping to keep them healthy is vital to the fair going off without a serious hitch.

Van Hulzen is one of four students selected to help with that.