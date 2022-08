Calhoun County weighed in above the state’s 2.6 percent unemployment rate as Iowa jobs numbers continue strong despite a nationwide slow-down.

By two-tenths of a percent, Calhoun County edged out the state average for employment numbers in the most-recent figures released by Iowa Workforce Development.

Calhoun County stood at 2.4 percent while neighboring Sac County was at 2.1 percent and Pocahontas and Greene counties were at two percent while Carroll was the regional leader at 1.9 percent.