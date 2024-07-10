Titans face ranked West Hancock

A formidable foe awaited South Central Calhoun on the road Friday as West Hancock downed the Titans for a 0-47 loss.

“Not the game we were looking for, but found out a lot about our team in the process,” said Coach Brian Case. “We aspire to be the type of team West Hancock is, and bring back that winning, competitive, hard nosed, physical culture to SCC. We did some really nice things through the air, but we couldn’t match West Hancock’s speed, quickness, and physical play. In the end... there’s a reason they’re the back to back state champions. They’re good in every phase of the game.”

Powering along the Eagles was a 33-0 first quarter with seven more points to follow in the second quarter to make the game 40-0 at the half.

The Eagles would add seven additional points in the final quarter.

“For us... It’s back to work on Monday, as we prepare to get back into district play against Panorama, and hopefully keep our postseason possibilities alive,” said Case.

