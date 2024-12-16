Titan grapplers see action

LAKE VIEW - South Central Calhoun downed Ridge View 41-32 and host East Sac 66-18 while falling 23-55 against Estherville Lincoln Central.

Wrestling at 285, SCC’s Trendan Daniel was unbeaten for the day.

Brayden Werneburg was likewise unbeaten at 120 while Kase Kraft and Karson Wuebker were unbeaten wrestling at a combination of 106 and 113.

Thursday brought the boys to Pocahontas with the Titans seeing quad action as SCC bested the host 65-18 and Southeast Valley 57-24 and falling to GTRA 27-51.

Dec. 10

150: Clayton Jacobson (Ridge View) over Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) (Dec 11-9)

157: Conner Jacobson (Ridge View) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:41)

165: Austin Wood (Ridge View) over Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:22)

175: Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) over Carson Jacobson (Ridge View) (Dec 8-5)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Dramelle McCray (Ridge View) (TF 18-3 4:51)

215: Blake Myrtue (Ridge View) over Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:45)

285: Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

106: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Lane Johnson (Ridge View) (Fall 1:15)

113: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Kyler Crum (Ridge View) (Fall 0:53)

120: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Ian Hanson (Ridge View) (Fall 3:44)

126: Aidan Devore (South Central Calhoun) over Raiden Bradley (Ridge View) (Fall 0:45)

132: Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) over Alex Pribble (Ridge View) (Dec 8-6)

138: Cole Bloyer (Ridge View) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 2:45)

144: Levi Else (Ridge View) over Dustin Dean (South Central Calhoun) (TF 19-2 1:40)

144: Xander Hemer (East Sac County) over Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:56)

150: Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

157: Dawson Allen (East Sac County) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:24)

165: Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

175: Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) over Seth Donelson (East Sac County) (Fall 2:33)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

215: Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) over Tyler Renze (East Sac County) (Fall 3:46)

285: Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

106: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

113: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Carter Popp (East Sac County) (Fall 0:56)

120: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Emmett Hemer (East Sac County) (Fall 0:35)

126: Evan Brockman (East Sac County) over Aidan Devore (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:50)

132: Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) over Landon Barron (East Sac County) (Fall 3:09)

138: Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) over Braedan Dougherty (East Sac County) (Fall 1:48)

157: Wes Martin (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:58)

165: Bennett Duitsman (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 4:24)

175: Breidyn Coulter (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) (Dec 16-13)

190: James Richard (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:26)

215: Dylan Peta (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:17)

285: Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) over Aiden Deim (Estherville Lincoln Central) (Fall 3:57)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Clayton Burton (Estherville Lincoln Central) (Fall 1:02)

113: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Gustavo Chitic-Aguilar (Estherville Lincoln Central) (Fall 1:06)

120: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Aiden White (Estherville Lincoln Central) (TF 16-0 2:00)

126: Austin Bradley (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Aidan Devore (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:17)

132: Braxton Johnson (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) (TF 15-0 4:39)

138: Brody Olson (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 2:24)

144: Layton Yager (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Dustin Dean (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:37)

150: Warren Duitsman (Estherville Lincoln Central) over Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) (TF 17-1 2:00)

285: Extra: Brandan Best (South Central Calhoun) over Andy Ramirez (Estherville Lincoln Central) (Fall 1:16)

Dec. 12

144: Landon Price (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:29)

150: Isaiah Malm (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Unknown (For.)

157: Owen DeMoss (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:50)

165: Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) over Brady Harris (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) (Fall 2:00)

175: Luke Malm (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) (MD 13-2)

190: Wyatt Haffner (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Unknown (For.)

215: Cael Currans (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 2:34)

285: Donovan Young (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:37)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

113: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

120: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Evan Jensen (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) (Dec 7-3)

126: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

132: Kenny Ness (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) (TF 19-4 4:00)

138: Caleb Swedin (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:18)

165: Extra: Layth Witte (South Central Calhoun) over Alex Andersen (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) (Fall :28)

165: Extra: Aaron Wilson (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Layth Witte (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:44)

165: Extra: Adrien Charles-Nicolas (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Layth Witte (South Central Calhoun) (Fall :51)

175: Extra: Aaron Wilson (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Jeremy Treiber (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 5:25)

175: Extra: Adrien Charles-Nicolas (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Jeremy Treiber (South Central Calhoun) (TF 20-1 4:45)

215: Extra: Brandan Best (South Central Calhoun) over Koda Saul (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) (Fall 3:40)

215: Extra: Brandan Best (South Central Calhoun) over Gage Moore (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) (Fall 1:34)

215: Extra: Brandan Best (South Central Calhoun) over Kinnick Peton (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) (Fall 5:09)

285: Extra: Kinnick Peton (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire) over Samuel Cardwell (South Central Calhoun) (MD 10-2)

157: William Lawson (Pocahontas Area) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:49)

165: Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

175: Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) over Devon Greenan (Pocahontas Area) (Fall 1:07)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

215: Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

285: Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Jacob Lawson (Pocahontas Area) (Fall 2:34)

113: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

120: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Brody Wallace (Pocahontas Area) (TF 15-0 2:04)

126: John Ackermen (Pocahontas Area) over Aidan Devore (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:37)

132: Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) over Austin Brent (Pocahontas Area) (Fall 1:28)

138: Tyler Tiernan (Pocahontas Area) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 5:06)

144: Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) over Brody Reis (Pocahontas Area) (Fall 3:07)

150: Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

150: Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) over Jaiden Johnson (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) (Fall 0:34)

157: Colton Haug (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:55)

165: Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) over Oliver Riehl (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) (Fall 2:35)

175: Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) over Brodey Laughman (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) (Fall 4:56)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

215: Kyle Eastman (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) over Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 4:00)

285: Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

113: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

120: Wyatt Blair (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) over Aidan Devore (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:33)

126: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Keelan Wellman (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) (SV-1 10-7)

132: Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) over Allan Summers (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) (Fall 3:52)

138: Colin Johnson (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:36)

144: Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)