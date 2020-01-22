Super Bowl LIV is set. Who are you rooting for?
Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs Kingdom, baby!
74% (17 votes)
San Francisco 49ers. Be Legendary!
17% (4 votes)
I just care for the halftime show.
0% (0 votes)
I'll be channeling my inner Rob Lowe, I want to watch a good game.
4% (1 vote)
I'll be watching the Puppy Bowl, instead.
4% (1 vote)
Total votes: 23
