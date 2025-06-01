State-ranked MVAOCOU hosts Lady Titans

MAPLETON - South Central Calhoun girls hit the road Saturday with a road game against MVAOCOU as action got going again after Christmas Break with a shortened week of play to begin the second portion of the Winter season.

During their first post-break outing, the Lady Titans went 32-64 against state-ranked MVAOCOU.

Taking a 19-13 lead in the first quarter, MVAOCOU went 19-7 in the second quarter to make the game to make the game 38-20 in favor of MVAOCOU.

Coming out of halftime, SCC went 3-9 in the third quarter and then 9-17 in the final quarter as the Lady Titans were unable to halt MVAOCOU’s offensive advantage, aided by a homecourt advantage.

The Lady Rams are 8-0 as MVAOCOU is seventh-ranked statewide while SCC is 4-6 for the season.

Up next for SS is a scheduled contest Tuesday at OABCIG in Ida Grove and then Saturday against Storm Lake Friday at home.