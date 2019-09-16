SMCH to offer Healthy Cooking classes

When preparing meals at home, do you find yourself making the same recipes?

Stewart Memorial Community Hospital is offering Exploring Healthy Cooking classes, which will include helpful hints, cooking techniques, balanced meal ideas, family friendly recipes and tastings.

Classes will be held at South Central Calhoun High School in the Family and Consumer Sciences room. Held on four Tuesdays beginning Oct. 1, the one hour session will start at 4:30 p.m.

Sessions will cover the following topics: Mediterranean, Hispanic and Asian style cooking, along with preparing comfort food. Instructors will be the SMCH registered dietitians and cardiac rehab staff. The cost for the series will cover food costs.

Registration is required, as class size is limited. Call Maurine Thieszen at (712) 464-4249 or email mthieszen@stewartmemorial.org by noon on Sept. 27.