SCC volleyball team forges 11 victories in recent stretch

So far into their 2019 season, the South Central Calhoun volleyball team has been on a proverbial roller coaster ride. Even though it has started as a bumpy ride, things are beginning to smooth out for the Titans.

Going into their new campaign, SCC dropped their first four matches, before rattling off three victories at the Humboldt Tournament on August 31. After falling to Carroll via a 3-1 on Sept. 3, the Titans went on a roll by sweeping GTRA and St. Mary’s of Storm Lake in a home triangular last Thursday and going undefeated in the SCC “Early Bird” Tournament this past Saturday.

The triangular and the tournament took place inside of the SCC High School Gymnasium in Lake City. Starting with the triangular, the Titans have now put together an eight-match winning streak.

From the stretch, the Titans came out with an 11-5 overall record and a 2-0 mark in the Twin Lakes Conference.

