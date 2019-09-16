SCC runners haul in third, fifth place at Southeast Valley Invite

With a few weeks of taking to the streets and roads, it was time for the South Central Calhoun cross country teams to take their talents to the running paths. For the first time in their 2019 season, the Titans saw how they measured against other area teams.

The SCC girls impressed in their first outing with a third place finish, while the Titan boys hauled in a solid fifth place showing at the Southeast Valley Invitational on August 29 at the Gowrie Municipal Golf Course in Gowrie.

The girls finished behind St. Edmond and Manson-Northwest Webster in the standings with 85 points, while the boys took home 157 points and witnessed St. Ed’s, OABCIG, MNW and Woodward Academy place ahead of them.

“This was a nice start for our teams,” said Brian Knapp, the SCC head cross country coach. “A lot of first timers getting their first run in, and some veterans ran very well.”

Next up for both teams is the Kuemper Invitational, which will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Swan Lake State Park south and east of Carroll. Results from the meet will be reported in an upcoming edition of The Graphic-Advocate.

Junior runner Ben Englin keeps ahead of his competition during the Southeast Valley Invitational, which took place on August 29 at the Gowrie Municipal Golf Course in Gowrie. [Tyler Anderson/The Graphic-Advocate]

