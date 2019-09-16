Ruth Busch
sites/default/files/Ruth1.jpeg
Ruth Busch, 72, died Saturday, Sept. 14 at Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Lampe Funeral Home in Lake City with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date.
