Rockwell City council preps for Cy-Hawk Block Party

Before the television trucks, games and activities can be installed, the City Council of Rockwell City made the final preparations for the RVTV Cy-Hawk tailgate party by closing down areas around the Courthouse Square in their latest regular meeting on Sept. 3 at City Hall in Rockwell City.

In the meeting, the council approved the closing of Fourth Street from Court Street to Lake Street, along with closing Main Street from Fifth Street to in the front of City Hall for Wednesday’s pigskin-themed festival.

The council also agreed to pay portable pots for the anticipated crowds for RVTV’s stop ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State football game on Saturday.

Over the course of the one hour, five minute long meeting, the council passed two resolutions, discussed the sale of a property off of the 400-block of Main Street to a potential owner, approved additional repairs to the city well and addressed the issue of manure being spread on the north edge of the city.

