Ridge View hosts Titans

Holstein - Britt - South Central Calhoun headed over to West Hancock for a quad as the Titans downed Northwood-Kensett 67-12 and West Hancock 51-30 and fell 18-66 against Lake Mills.

Up Saturday, the Titans headed over to Ridge View.

SCC went 54-30 over Coon Rapids-Bayard and 41-22 over Woodbine and fell to Alta-Aurelia 30-47, 24-55 against Lawton-Bronson and 36-39 against Ridge View.

Dec. 17

190: Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills) over Jeremy Treiber (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:20)

215: Josiah Kjeldahl (Lake Mills) over Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) (Fall :30)

285: Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) over Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) (Fall :58)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

113: Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) over Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:47)

120: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Case Casperson (Lake Mills) (Fall 2:58)

126: Royce Peterson (Lake Mills) over Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:05)

132: Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

138: Carter Helgeson (Lake Mills) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:34)

144: Caleb Skogen (Lake Mills) over Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 4:29)

150: Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) over Dustin Dean (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:03)

157: Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:36)

165: Cody Cox (Lake Mills) over Layth Witte (South Central Calhoun) (Fall :27)

175: Luke Fjeld (Lake Mills) over Cadyn Ogden (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:15)

285: Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

113: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

120: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

126: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett) (Fall 2:46)

132: Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) over Aden Bice (Northwood-Kensett) (Fall 5:11)

138: Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) over Weston Willand (Northwood-Kensett) (Dec 13-10)

144: Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) over Austin Orth (Northwood-Kensett) (MD 11-3)

150: Iver Girouard (Northwood-Kensett) over Dustin Dean (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 2:00)

157: Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

165: Alex Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) over Layth Witte (South Central Calhoun) (Fall :47)

175: Cadyn Ogden (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Breyden Hoeppner (Northwood-Kensett) (Fall 0:49)

215: Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

113: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

120: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

126: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Carlos Calles (West Hancock, Britt) (Dec 12-8)

132: Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) over Briggs Muth (West Hancock, Britt) (Fall 4:49)

138: Ethan Gayken (West Hancock, Britt) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:16)

144: Preston Gayken (West Hancock, Britt) over Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 5:28)

150: Ashton Fowles (West Hancock, Britt) over Dustin Dean (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 2:19)

157: Teague Smith (West Hancock, Britt) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:24)

165: Layth Witte (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

175: Cadyn Ogden (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Michael Gretillat (West Hancock, Britt) (Fall 1:28)

215: Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) over Wyatt Finch (West Hancock, Britt) (Fall 2:47)

285: Reese Luedtke (West Hancock, Britt) over Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:38)

Dec. 21

175: Nash Larson (Alta/Aurelia) over Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:52)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Nolan Reeves (Alta/Aurelia) (MD 17-7)

215: Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) over Trevor Diischer (Alta/Aurelia) (Fall 1:17)

285: Angel Barajas (Alta/Aurelia) over Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) (Fall :28)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Jaxson Page (Alta/Aurelia) (Dec 10-4)

113: Eli Rieb (Alta/Aurelia) over Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 4:00)

120: Gable VanOort (Alta/Aurelia) over Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 5:18)

126: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Drake Johnson (Alta/Aurelia) (TF 20-4 4:53)

132: Cline Sievers (Alta/Aurelia) over Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 4:41)

138: Braidyn Garlow (Alta/Aurelia) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:32)

144: Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) over Jacob Erpelding (Alta/Aurelia) (Fall 1:38)

150: Hayden Garlow (Alta/Aurelia) over Unknown (For.)

157: Tate Jarvis (Alta/Aurelia) over Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) (TF 17-2 5:01)

165: Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

106: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

113: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Owen Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) (Fall 0:55)

120: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Ezra Cortez (Coon Rapids-Bayard) (Fall 1:16)

126: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

132: Johnny Cortez (Coon Rapids-Bayard) over Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:21)

138: Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

144: Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

150: Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) over Benji Ayala (Coon Rapids-Bayard) (Fall 2:58)

157: Ethan Bauer (Coon Rapids-Bayard) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:45)

165: Treynor Cose (Coon Rapids-Bayard) over Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:36)

175: Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) over Jacob Meshek (Coon Rapids-Bayard) (Fall 4:55)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Eli McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard) (Fall 3:29)

215: Derek Harrison (Coon Rapids-Bayard) over Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 2:29)

285: Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) over Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:57)

285: Extra: Brandan Best (South Central Calhoun) vs. Nolan Miller (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

285: Marcus Silva (Lawton-Bronson) over Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) (Dec 4-3)

106: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Simon Zamyatin (Lawton-Bronson) (Fall :49)

113: Izaac Ricke (Lawton-Bronson) over Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:11)

120: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Carter Bartolo (Lawton-Bronson) (Fall 0:36)

126: Riley Watts (Lawton-Bronson) over Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:19)

132: Aden Ruden (Lawton-Bronson) over Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:51)

138: Breighton Carlson (Lawton-Bronson) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:12)

144: Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) over Dean Eilers (Lawton-Bronson) (Fall 1:12)

150: Kallen Goosmann (Lawton-Bronson) over Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) (MD 12-3)

157: Ethan Konye (Lawton-Bronson) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall :50)

165: Lane Mitchell (Lawton-Bronson) over Layth Witte (South Central Calhoun) (Fall :29)

175: Myles March (Lawton-Bronson) over Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 4:12)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) over Ben Sheets (Lawton-Bronson) (Fall 1:02)

215: Kamden Goosmann (Lawton-Bronson) over Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:09)

120: Extra: Aidan Devore (South Central Calhoun) over Caden Jaminet (Lawton-Bronson) (Fall 1:14)

175: Extra: Jason Bremer (Lawton-Bronson) over Jeremy Treiber (South Central Calhoun) (TF 17-1 3:01)

190: Dramelle McCray (Ridge View) over Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) (Dec 6-1)

215: Maximus Hardy (South Central Calhoun) over Kolton Witzke (Ridge View) (Fall 1:39)

285: Blake Myrtue (Ridge View) over Trendon Daniel (South Central Calhoun) (MD 9-1)

106: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Lane Johnson (Ridge View) (Fall 4:00)

113: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Brock Johnson (Ridge View) (Fall 1:02)

120: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Kyler Crum (Ridge View) (Fall 1:46)

126: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Ian Hanson (Ridge View) (Fall 2:17)

132: Landyn Peterson (Ridge View) over Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) (MD 18-7)

138: Cole Bloyer (Ridge View) over Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) (MD 11-2)

144: Levi Else (Ridge View) over Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 2:23)

150: Clayton Jacobson (Ridge View) over Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 5:14)

157: Conner Jacobson (Ridge View) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:52)

165: Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) over Austin Wood (Ridge View) (Fall 0:58)

175: Carson Jacobson (Ridge View) over Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 5:09)

165: Extra: Layth Witte (South Central Calhoun) over Bertram Hove (Ridge View) (Fall 3:41)

106: Kase Kraft (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

113: Karson Wuebker (South Central Calhoun) over Lawson Bendgen (Woodbine) (Fall 5:18)

120: Curtis Bullock (South Central Calhoun) over Cameron Flaherty (Woodbine) (TF 20-4 5:43)

126: Brayden Werneburg (South Central Calhoun) over Brogen Arocho (Woodbine) (Fall 2:29)

132: Coltley Timmerman (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

138: Michael Trott (South Central Calhoun) over Unknown (For.)

144: Collin Kenebeck (South Central Calhoun) over Justice Garvis (Woodbine) (Fall 1:31)

150: Theodrick Kuker (Woodbine) over Caleb Juhl (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 3:11)

157: Brenner Sullivan (Woodbine) over Brycen Williams (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 0:43)

165: Layne Thomas (Woodbine) over Hayden Stickrod (South Central Calhoun) (Fall 1:30)

175: Connor Murdock (Woodbine) over Luke Patterson (South Central Calhoun) (MD 16-3)

190: Cooper Nattress (South Central Calhoun) vs. Lucas Olson (Woodbine)