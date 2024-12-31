Pomeroy shooting under investigation
POMEROY - A shooting New Years Eve morning is under investigation by multiple agencies.
According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports point out to an altercation that escalated inside an apartment into gunfire being exchanged between multiple persons.
Two people have been hospitalized for gunshots.
“All individuals believed to have been involved in the altercation have been identified and are accounted for,” according to a press release.
